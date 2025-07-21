Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief

While acknowledging the disciplinary action taken against former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Nilantha Jayawardena as positive step, the Archdiocese of Colombo has stated that what is truly necessary is to file criminal charges against him as recommended by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

Media spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Colombo Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said all recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry should be implemented.

The National Police Commission recently decided to dismiss SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena — who was serving as the Director of the State Intelligence Service at the time of the Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019 — with immediate effect.

This decision was based on a Supreme Court order, which found him guilty of all charges in a disciplinary inquiry conducted against him.

Addressing a press conference, Media Spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo, Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said Nilantha Jayawardena has been dismissed from service by the Police Commission based on the Supreme Court’s ruling in a fundamental rights petition and the ruling clearly states that a disciplinary inquiry should be conducted against him.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando noted that as the Catholic Church, they are pleased that disciplinary measures were taken and a decision was reached.

He said however, the recommendation of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry also states that criminal charges should be filed against Nilantha Jayawardena under provisions of the Penal Code and the recommendation had been directed to the Attorney General.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando added that from the beginning, they have noted the importance of implementing all recommendations made by the Presidential Commission and mete out justice to the victims.