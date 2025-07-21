Hearing of a case against ex-Minister Udaya Gammanpila adjourned

July 21, 2025   02:51 pm

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a date to recall the case filed by the Attorney General against former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, who is accused of misappropriating shares worth Rs. 20 million belonging to an Australian businessman by allegedly preparing a forged power of attorney.

The case was taken up today (21) before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuvida, said Ada Derana reporter.

The judge ordered that the case be recalled for hearing on November 21.

This case was originally filed during the previous good governance government, with charges against Gammanpila for misappropriating shares by using a forged power of attorney to execute the transfer.

 

 

