Bangladesh Airforce F-7 aircraft crashes into school in Dhaka, at least 1 dead

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

A Milestone School and College spokesman said, “The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one.”

Source: AP

- Agencies