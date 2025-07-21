Bangladesh Airforce F-7 aircraft crashes into school in Dhaka, at least 1 dead

Bangladesh Airforce F-7 aircraft crashes into school in Dhaka, at least 1 dead

July 21, 2025   02:55 pm

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

A Milestone School and College spokesman said, “The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one.”

Source: AP

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)