Sri Lankas first 24-hour news channel Ada Derana 24 celebrates 11 years

July 21, 2025   04:15 pm

Ada Derana 24, Sri Lanka’s pioneering 24-hour news channel and a trusted local brand recognized for its international-standard journalism, proudly marks its 11th anniversary today. 

Since its inception, the channel has redefined the landscape of news reporting in the country.

Launched on July 20, 2014, Ada Derana 24 made history as Sri Lanka’s first and only dedicated news channel. Over the past eleven years, it has garnered a loyal viewership by consistently delivering accurate, balanced, and timely news. 

The channel’s comprehensive coverage includes current affairs, politics, sports, education, arts, health, religion, and more—often reaching the public before any other outlet.

Ada Derana 24’s daily programming features seven hourly news bulletins and four main news broadcasts, ensuring viewers are kept informed throughout the day. 

Signature programs such as Ada Derana Mornings, Big Focus, Talk With Chatura, Global Angle, To The Point, Art Week, Vehicle Hub, and Vanitha Varuna have significantly enhanced the station’s engagement with audiences. The channel has also made a lasting impact through Ada Derana Education, a dedicated initiative for the nation’s children.

In response to growing demand, Ada Derana 24 has expanded its English-language programming, offering shows such as Hyde Park, State of the Nation, Showbiz Tonight, and Get Real. A daily English news bulletin airs at 9:00 p.m., followed by World News at 9:35 p.m., bring global developments to Sri Lankan viewers.

Initially available only on Dialog TV and Peo TV, Ada Derana 24 has since been made accessible via free-to-air broadcasting, allowing anyone with a standard antenna to tune in.

A key milestone in the evolution of Sri Lankan media, Ada Derana has embraced cutting-edge technology, playing a vital role in covering national crises and introducing innovations such as mobile journalism (MoJo) to the country.

