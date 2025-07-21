President and IMF delegation discuss next review of EFF

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of EFF

July 21, 2025   04:20 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have held discussions regarding the future review of the Extended Fund Facility between the IMF and Sri Lanka.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat today (21).

During the meeting, President Dissanayake has highlighted the economic stability that has been restored in the country and stressed on the government’s determination to build upon the foundation by accelerating the reform agenda, fostering economic growth and capitalizing on emerging global opportunities, the President’s Media Division said.

The IMF representatives, acknowledging the government’s steadfast commitment to economic progress, have assured their continued support in positioning Sri Lanka on the global stage while safeguarding economic stability, the PMD added further.

