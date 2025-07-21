Over 1,200 persons nabbed during special police operation

July 21, 2025   05:27 pm

A total of 1,241 individuals have been arrested in connection with illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (21).

During the operation, police seized 254 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 112 grams of heroin, and 3.73 kilograms of cannabis.

As part of the operation, 21,132 people were subjected to inspection, while 7,922 vehicles and 6,545 motorcycles were also checked.

Police also took into custody five firearms, including one manufactured in a foreign country.

Additionally, 18 individuals directly linked to criminal activities and 321 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation.

The operation was carried out throughout the day yesterday and involved more than 5,300 personnel, including police officers, members of the Special Task Force, and the tri-forces.

The island-wide special operations commenced on April 13, 2025.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

