Grade 5 Scholarship Exam to be held on August 10

July 21, 2025   06:45 pm

The 2025 Grade Five Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025.

The exam will be held at 2,787 centres across the country.

The Department of Examinations said accordingly, Paper II of the exam will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and Paper I will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Department noted any changes pertaining to candidates can be made from July 25 to August 04.

More information pertaining to the examination can be obtained by visiting the department’s website (https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic).

Instructions for children with special needs can also be found in the website.

Contact Numbers: 011-2784537, 011-2786616, 011-2784208 and 011-2785413

Email: http://gr5schexam@gmail.com

Hotline: 1911

Fax: 011-2784422

