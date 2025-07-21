Body of Uni student who drowned while trying to save her boyfriend found

The body of a young woman who went missing after drowning while trying to save her boyfriend has been found in the Viyana canal near the 17th post of the Mahiyanganaya Police Division.

The incident occurred last evening (20). The young couple had been walking on the canal bank when the young man slipped and fell into the water due to the strong current.

At that juncture, the young woman tried to save him by reaching out her hand, but both ended up falling into the canal, according to police.

An officer from the Mahiyanganaya Police Training School and his wife, who were passing by, immediately jumped into the canal and managed to rescue the young man, but were unable to locate the young woman.

Following the incident, police and area residents launched a search operation.

Her body was recovered earlier today (21). The deceased was a 26-year-old Rajarata University student.