Indias Vice President Dhankar resigns citing health concerns

Indias Vice President Dhankar resigns citing health concerns

July 21, 2025   10:03 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health concerns and the need to prioritise medical care. The resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, is effective immediately and has been made under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

In his letter, Dhankhar expressed gratitude to the President for her “unwavering support” and the “soothing, wonderful working relationship” they shared during his tenure. 

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers, calling their support “invaluable.”

“I have learned much during my time in office,” he said, adding that the warmth and affection shown by Members of Parliament would remain embedded in his memory.

Describing his tenure as Vice President as a period of insight and privilege, Dhankhar wrote that it had been a satisfaction to witness and take part in India’s economic progress. “Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor,” he said.

As he stepped down, Dhankhar said he was filled with pride in “Bharat’s global rise” and expressed confidence in the country’s future.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office as the 14th Vice President in August 2022. A senior advocate by training and former Governor of West Bengal, before he took charge as VP, Dhankar had prolonged confrontation with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. 

He had targeted the state government and the state’s ruling party on issues ranging from allegations of corruption, political violence and politicisation of the administration and academic institutions to an alleged undemocratic attitude.

Source: Indian Express
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)