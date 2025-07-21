Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health concerns and the need to prioritise medical care. The resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, is effective immediately and has been made under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

In his letter, Dhankhar expressed gratitude to the President for her “unwavering support” and the “soothing, wonderful working relationship” they shared during his tenure.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers, calling their support “invaluable.”

“I have learned much during my time in office,” he said, adding that the warmth and affection shown by Members of Parliament would remain embedded in his memory.

Describing his tenure as Vice President as a period of insight and privilege, Dhankhar wrote that it had been a satisfaction to witness and take part in India’s economic progress. “Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor,” he said.

As he stepped down, Dhankhar said he was filled with pride in “Bharat’s global rise” and expressed confidence in the country’s future.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office as the 14th Vice President in August 2022. A senior advocate by training and former Governor of West Bengal, before he took charge as VP, Dhankar had prolonged confrontation with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

He had targeted the state government and the state’s ruling party on issues ranging from allegations of corruption, political violence and politicisation of the administration and academic institutions to an alleged undemocratic attitude.

