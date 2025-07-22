CC to consider recommendations for new Chief Justice
July 22, 2025 07:14 am
The Constitutional Council is scheduled to convene tomorrow (23).
The Constitutional Council will convene under the leadership of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.
During the meeting, attention will be drawn towards the recommendations of the President regarding the appointment of a new Chief Justice.
Chief Justice Murdu Fernando is scheduled to retire on July 27, and a new Chief Justice is to be appointed to fill the vacancy shortly.