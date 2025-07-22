Tuk-Tuk robbers nabbed in Polgasowita

July 22, 2025   09:04 am

Three individuals allegedly involved in a series of three-wheeler robberies have been apprehended by the Mount Lavinia Crimes Investigation Division, police stated.

The arrests were made yesterday (21) in Polgasowita within the Kahathuduwa Police Division, based on information received by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Division Crimes Investigation Division.

During the raid, 12 grams of heroin were found in possession of two suspects.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects had been traveling in three-wheelers under the pretext of hiring them and then assaulting the drivers and subsequently robbing the vehicles.

The wife of one of the suspects was also arrested in connection with the robberies.

The two male suspects, aged 24 and 27, are residents of Kalawana and Kahathuduwa, while the female suspect, aged 29, is a resident of Kahathuduwa.
They are believed to be responsible for similar three-wheeler robberies in Kahathuduwa, Boralesgamuwa and Moragahahena.

Four stolen three-wheelers have been recovered by the authorities.

The Crimes Investigation Division of the Mount Lavinia Division is conducting further investigations.

