Increase in female population over males could lead to future crises, expert warns

The continuous decline in the male population in comparison to the number of females in Sri Lanka could lead to significant crises in the future, Senior Professor Aminda Methsila of Wayamba University of Sri Lanka has warned.

According to Professor Methsila, in 1995 there were 100.2 males for every 100 females in the country. However, this ratio has now decreased to 93.7 males per 100 females.

He attributes this trend to several factors, including an increase in female life expectancy, a rise in female births, and the emigration of young males.

“We are observing a notable increase in the proportion of women in nearly all sectors, including universities and other educational institutions—except for a few degrees such as engineering and technology,” Professor Methsila said.

“There is also a growing trend of women entering the workforce. This gender imbalance—if the numbers of men and women are not balanced—can have a number of possible effects. We need to look at how this affects the workforce and its productivity,” he said.

He further explained that certain professions remain predominantly male-dominated, and a shortage of men to fill these roles could result in serious challenges.

Professor Methsila also emphasized the potential social implications of this imbalance.

“If women outnumber men significantly, it could lead to difficulties in forming partnerships, especially in rural areas. In countries like India, women from wealthy or well-connected families may find it easier to secure a partner, but those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds may struggle.”

He urged the government to take immediate action to assess the long-term effects of this demographic shift and implement appropriate policies to mitigate its impact.

“Although the consequences may unfold over future generations, it is imperative to begin addressing the issue now,” Professor Methsila added.