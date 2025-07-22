Committee of Inquiry finds IGP Deshabandhu Tennakoon guilty of all allegations, recommends his removal

The Committee of Inquiry appointed to investigate and report its findings on Inspector General of Police Deshabandhu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, has found him guilty of all allegations leveled against the IGP.

At the commencement of today’s (22) Parliament proceedings, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne confirmed that he has received the full report of the Committee of Inquiry which has recommended the removal of Deshabandhu Tennakoon from the post of IGP.

The Speaker announcing the findings noted that the committee has unanimously found guilty of all charges brought against IGP Deshabandhu Tennakoon under section 8(2) of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne also noted that it is a historic occasion, since this is the first time in the constitutional process of Sri Lanka that a Committee of Inquiry of this nature has recommended the removal of an IGP from the post.

The Speaker stated that he is obliged to place the findings of guilt in the form of a resolution in the order paper of Parliament which will be voted by Members of Parliament on a future date.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne also ordered the report be tabled in Parliament.

The Speaker said he intends to release the report of the committee to the general public considering the public interest in the matter and the obligation of the Parliament.

He noted that now it is the duty of the MPs to ratify the findings of the Committee of Inquiry.

The Committee of Inquiry was chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena and consisted of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake, Chairman, National Police Commission (Ex-officio).

Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the Inspector-General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector-General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act was passed in Parliament on April 04, 2025.