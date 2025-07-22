Ex-LTTE member arrested with T-56 firearm in Peliyagoda

Ex-LTTE member arrested with T-56 firearm in Peliyagoda

July 22, 2025   10:36 am

A 30-year-old individual has been arrested in Peliyagoda by the Kiribathgoda Police last evening (21), based on a tip-off.

During the arrest, police recovered a T-56 firearm, a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition, and 5.56 grams of the drug known as ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in the suspect’s possession.

The individual was apprehended while riding a three-wheeler.

The suspect is a former member of the LTTE who was subsequently rehabilitated by the military, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect, a resident of Jaffna, is believed by police to have brought the firearm with the intent to commit a crime.

Further investigations are currently being conducted by the Kiribathgoda Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)