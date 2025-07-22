Red warning for strong winds up to 70 kmph issued

Red warning for strong winds up to 70 kmph issued

July 22, 2025   10:39 am

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas in the areas extending from Kalpitiya to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

These sea areas are expected to be rough or very rough, with strong gusty winds reaching up to 60–70 kmph.

Wave heights (about 2.5 to 3.0 meters) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota, according to the Meteorology Department.

Therefore, there is a possibility of surges in nearshore sea areas from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota due to high sea waves.

Naval and fishing communities are strongly advised not to venture into the sea areas from Kalpitiya to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil for the next 24 hours, said the Met. Department.

Naval and fishing communities are urged to stay updated with future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)