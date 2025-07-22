Canadian woman arrested at BIA with 18kg of hashish

A 37-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for the possession of a large consignment of hashish.

The suspect arrived in Sri Lanka today (22) at around 2:50 a.m. on a flight from Canada via Doha, said Ada Derana reporter.

Officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs conducted a search of her luggage and discovered a total of 18.1kilograms of hashish.

According to Sri Lanka Customs, the estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs. 181 million.

Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs Seevali Arukgoda stated that preliminary investigations are being carried out by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

The suspect, along with the seized narcotics, will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation and legal action.