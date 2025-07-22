Dy Commissioner of Inland Revenue Dept arrested for soliciting bribe granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to the Deputy Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department, who was previously arrested and remanded on suspicion of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000 from a businessman in order to waive around Rs. 1.1 million in tax arrears owed to the department.

The suspect was ordered to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each. Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala also directed the suspect to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations, said Ada Derana reporter.

When the case was taken up, Attorney-at-Law Darshana Kuruppu, appearing on behalf of the suspect, informed court that the suspect’s 14-year-old son was suffering from severe psychological distress due to his father being in remand custody. The teenager was reportedly refusing to attend school or consume meals, and had been referred for medical treatment.

Citing these circumstances as exceptional, the defense counsel requested that bail be granted on compassionate grounds.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate granted bail and scheduled the next hearing for December 5.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following a complaint lodged by a businessman from Piliyandala.

According to the Bribery Commission, the complainant was attempting to obtain a tax clearance report for the year 2025 for a business operating in Dematagoda.

During the process, the Deputy Commissioner allegedly informed him of Rs. 1.1 million in outstanding taxes from the previous year and offered to waive the amount in exchange for a bribe of Rs. 100,000.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reportedly reduced to Rs. 50,000.

The suspect was arrested by Bribery Commission officers while attempting to accept the money at the relevant departmental office.