SL receives USD 63 bln in remittances over past decade  Deputy Minister

The total amount of remittances received by Sri Lanka through foreign employment over the past 10 years is USD 61,147 million, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra has stated.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today (22), the Deputy Minister stated that this amounts to Rs. 13,946 billion.

Deputy Minister Hemachandra revealed this information based on data issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), covering the 10-year period from 2015 to May 2025.

He also mentioned that, as of February 25, 2025, the number of Sri Lankans employed overseas was approximately 1,345,801.