President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has nominated Supreme Court Justice Preethi Padman Surasena as the next Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has confirmed.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (22), Minister Jayatissa said since Justice Preethi Padman Surasena one of the most senior justices in the Supreme Court, the President has nominated his name.

Accordingly, the Constitutional Council will now consider the nomination of the President.

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to convene tomorrow (23) under the leadership of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During the meeting, attention will be drawn towards the recommendations of the President regarding the appointment of a new Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Murdu Fernando is scheduled to retire on July 27, and a new Chief Justice is to be appointed to fill the vacancy shortly.