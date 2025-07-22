Sri Lanka to initiate joint research with Singapore to develop AI technologies

The government is seeking to commence joint research with Singapore for the development of artificial intelligence technologies, conduct artificial intelligence programs, and create mutual cooperation to address local and global challenges.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Digital Economy and the National University of Singapore.

Discussions have been held pertaining to “The Program on Artificial Intelligence in Singapore” (AI Singapore), which is implemented at the National University of Singapore, to explore the opportunities for active partnership and sharing knowledge that can contribute to the strategic objectives in Sri Lanka for the development of Artificial Intelligence, according to a statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

Subsequently, the proposal which was submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Digital Economy to sign a MoU to formalize cooperation between Sri Lanka and Singapore has received Cabinet approval.