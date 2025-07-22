The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a pilot project to send Sri Lankans under the E–8 Visa category (seasonal employees) for employment in the Republic of Korea and to conduct discussions with local government institutions in South Korea to seek employment opportunities.

Accordingly, following discussions held with the Boseong local government institution in Korea, an agreement has been reached to enter into a memorandum of understanding to recruit Sri Lankan seasonal workers.

Under this proposed memorandum of understanding, Sri Lankans will receive the opportunity to work in the agricultural sector in the Boseong Province for a shorter period (a maximum of 8 months) under the seasonal employee programme, to earn an income as well as to contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism to sign the proposed memorandum of understanding.