Cabinet nod to establish Threat Hunting and Malware Analysis Lab

July 22, 2025   02:17 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the establishment of a Cyber Threat and Malware Analysis Research Unit within the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT).

Accordingly, a research unit is planned to be established within the Sri Lanka CERT with the objective of identifying cyber threats, enhancing the capability to combat such threats, and promoting the capacity for analyzing malware and developing human resources. 

Digital transformation in Sri Lanka is expected to be expedited through major projects such as the Sri Lanka Digital Identity Card Project, the National Data Sharing Digital Platform, Lanka Government Cloud, and other digitalization projects carried out within government institutions. 

Accordingly, the creation of a secure cyberspace has been identified as an essential requirement to implement the projects successfully, a statement issued by the Department of Government Information noted.

In order to support the initiatives, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Digital Economy, to implement the proposed project for establishing the cyber threat and malware analyzing research unit.

