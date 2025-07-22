Adjournment debate on proposed education reforms to be held on Thursday

July 22, 2025   02:33 pm

An adjournment debate on the proposed education reforms is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Thursday (24).    

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which was due to be debated on Thursday, will not take place as scheduled, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated. 

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to debate the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which was to be debated on July 24, on a future date.

