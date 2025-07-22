The government is responsible not only for the safety of former presidents but also for the general public, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has emphasized in response to questions raised in relation to the move by the present administration to remove the entitlements of former Presidents and their family members.

Responding to an inquiry made at today’s (22) weekly Cabinet media briefing on whether the government would continue to ensure the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he assured that necessary steps will be taken based on intelligence and security reports.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Spokesman further noted that the government intends to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act (No. 4 of 1986) which effectively reduces special privileges extended to former Presidents, their families, and retired Members of Parliament.

He said that the Cabinet of Ministers has also granted approval to the proposal to gazette the amendment bill and take forward the process.

During the briefing, a question was also raised regarding how the government would take responsibility in the event the security of Mahinda Rajapaksa is compromised, and also how it plans to ensure that a former president can engage in diplomatic activities if the privileges provided are restricted.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said, “In this matter, no one has been given special treatment. A general decision was made concerning all former presidents and their spouses. The government has a responsibility not only towards former presidents but also to ensure the safety of all citizens. This is a topic that is regularly discussed at the National Security Council (NSC). Intelligence and security reports are taken into consideration. Our decisions are based on a thorough review of such reports regarding the security of former Presidents. Additionally, there is a court ruling pertaining to the security of the former president. Taking all of this into account we are implementing this.”



“Back in 1986, when the government led by President J.R. Jayewardene prepared this bill, it must have considered the security of retiring presidents. That is likely why the bill includes provisions for housing and other facilities if a residence is not provided. We now intend to repeal that bill and introduce new legislation, taking all these aspects into account,” Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa added.