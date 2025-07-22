Manushas former personal secretary granted bail

July 22, 2025   03:59 pm

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala has ordered the release on bail of Shan Yahampath Gunaratne, the former personal secretary to former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Magistrate granted bail on two sureties of Rs. 2.5 million each, said Ada Derana reporter. 

Additionally, an overseas travel ban was imposed on the suspect.

The order was issued following the consideration of facts presented by both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

