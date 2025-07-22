Over 1,400 arrested for various offenses including drugs in special operation

July 22, 2025   04:16 pm

Sri Lanka Police, Police Special Task Force (STF), and tri-forces personnel jointly conducted several more search operations throughout the day on Tuesday (July 21) as part of ongoing efforts to arrest individuals involved in drug-related activities and other major crimes.

Over 73,000 personnel, including police officers, STF members, and members of the tri-forces, participated in this special operation.

A total of 24,690 individuals were screened, while 9,717 vehicles and 7,637 motorcycles were inspected.

During these operations, 1,427 individuals were arrested for drug-related offenses and the possession of illicit alcohol. 

A significant quantity of drugs was also seized, including 461.866 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 401.416 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, during special raids conducted on July 20, two firearms were seized.

Additionally, 30 individuals directly linked to various crimes were arrested and 367 suspects with outstanding warrants were also apprehended for a range of offenses within that day.

