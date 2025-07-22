Asgiri Anunayake Theros remains to lie in state until Thursday

July 22, 2025   04:45 pm

The remains of the Anunayake Thero of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero, lie in state at the Upali Memorial Hall of the Asgiri Temple in Kandy, for public respect until Thursday (July 24), when the final rites will be performed, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, passed away at the age of 67 on July 20 while receiving treatment at a private hospital following a heart attack.

Accordingly, the funeral ceremony and the cremation of the senior Buddhist monk will be held with state sponsorship at the Police Grounds at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

