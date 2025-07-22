Four Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in seas off Mannar

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended one Indian fishing boat and four Indian fishermen for engaging in illegal fishing activities within Sri Lankan waters, north of Mannar.

The operation was carried out during the early hours of 21 July 2025, said the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to the Navy, the North Central Naval Command had detected multiple Indian fishing vessels trespassing and engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters in the dark hours of July 21.

In response, the North Central Naval Command deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft to intercept and drive away the intruding vessels.

During the operation, naval personnel successfully boarded one of the Indian boats, resulting in its seizure and the arrest of four Indian nationals who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The apprehended boat and fishermen were brought ashore at the Talaimannar Pier. They will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings, said the Navy.