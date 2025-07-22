National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments

The National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments on Tuesday (22).

Meanwhile, the Third Reading of the Employee’s Budgetary Relief Allowance (Amendment) Bill was also passed in Parliament this evening by a special majority.

A total of 181 members voted in favour, while there were no votes against.

Accordingly, the Speaker informed the House that the Employee’s Budgetary Relief Allowance (Amendment) Bill was passed with amendments by a majority of 181 votes.