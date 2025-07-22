Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested at BIA

A suspect wanted by the police in connection with an attempted murder by shooting in the Panadura Police Division was arrested today (22) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect was identified through the Facial Recognition System installed at BIA after he arrived at the airport to board a flight bound for Malaysia.

The 28-year-old suspect, Ramesh Peshala, was wanted for the attempted murder of Hasitha Dulaj in a shooting incident that occurred in the Hirana area of the Panadura Police Division on July 11.

He was arrested at 10.40 a.m. today after arriving at BIA in an attempt to board AirAsia flight AK-44, which was scheduled to depart for Malaysia.

Later, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch of the Panadura Police arrived at the airport and took the suspect into their custody.