Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested at BIA

Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested at BIA

July 22, 2025   06:14 pm

A suspect wanted by the police in connection with an attempted murder by shooting in the Panadura Police Division was arrested today (22) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect was identified through the Facial Recognition System installed at BIA after he arrived at the airport to board a flight bound for Malaysia.

The 28-year-old suspect, Ramesh Peshala, was wanted for the attempted murder of Hasitha Dulaj in a shooting incident that occurred in the Hirana area of the Panadura Police Division on July 11.

He was arrested at 10.40 a.m. today after arriving at BIA in an attempt to board AirAsia flight AK-44, which was scheduled to depart for Malaysia.

Later, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch of the Panadura Police arrived at the airport and took the suspect into their custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm