Air India flight catches fire after landing at Delhi airport; passengers and crew safe

July 22, 2025   06:36 pm

An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi caught fire shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Tuesday. Though the aircraft suffered some damage, passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe, CNN-News18 reported citing airline spokesperson.

After completing its journey from Hong Kong to Delhi on July 22, Air India Flight AI 315 reported an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire soon after it had landed and was stationed at the gate.

“Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified, the spokesperson added.

This comes a day after an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion at approximately 09:27 am shortly after touchdown on the airport’s primary runway, which was slick due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said emergency protocols were activated immediately.

--With agency inputs

