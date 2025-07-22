Govt committed to digital health integration and strong regulatory frameworks: PM

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, noted that the country is in need of developing regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while ensuring efficacy, safety, data privacy, security, and other ethical considerations in digital technology.

Delivering the keynote address during the roundtable discussion on digital mental health with the Global Digital Mental Health Network of eMHIC, held today (22) at Temple Trees, Dr. Amarasuriya stated that the government is committed to integrating digital health solutions within existing mental health services, as part of its larger agenda of digitization, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also stressed the need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary response, supported by a well-trained mental health workforce and strengthened community-level engagement.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the challenges in digital mental health including the parent-child gaps in understanding digital and psychological well-being followed under inclusion of digitalization in the implementation of new educational reforms, the statement added.

The event brought together professionals, policymakers in the respective area, and tech experts, representatives from international organizations to explore innovative, technology-driven solutions for addressing mental health challenges in Sri Lanka.

The event was attended by the Senator Kathy Hay of Canada, Prof Anil Thapliyal, the executive Director of eMHIC (EEMICK) and representatives of the eMental Health International Collaborative and officials representing government, academia, professional bodies.