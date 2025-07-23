Showers expected in several areas today

July 23, 2025   06:20 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 55-60 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and Central provinces and Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts, according to the Met. Department.

 Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

