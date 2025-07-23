Youth commits suicide after murdering girlfriend, injuring her parents

July 23, 2025   08:50 am

A young woman residing in the Marangala area of Padiyathalawa, Ampara, has been found murdered after having her throat slit by her boyfriend who had later committed suicide by slitting his own throat.

The young man in question, who had arrived at the woman’s residence on a motorcycle, committed the crime and also inflicted cuts on the victim’s mother and father.

However, the injured mother and father are currently receiving treatment at the Mahaoya Base Hospital.

The deceased is a 23-year-old woman named Saroja Udayangani, and the young man who committed the murder has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of the Monaragala area.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that a dispute over the romantic relationship between the deceased and her boyfriend, who committed the murder, had led to this incident.

Both bodies are currently under police protection at the scene of the incident, and a magisterial inquiry is scheduled to be conducted in this regard.

Padiyathalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

