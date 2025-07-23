Man dies in house fire in Narahenpita

Man dies in house fire in Narahenpita

July 23, 2025   08:57 am

An individual has died in a fire that broke out at a residence in the ‘397 Waththa’ area of the Narahenpita Police Division early this morning (23).

The person who was trapped in the fire and suffered severe burn injuries was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital by the police. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The deceased has been identified as a tenant, around 50-years old, who was residing in the house, police said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the Narahenpita Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

