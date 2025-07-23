President Dissanayake pays last respects to Asgiri Anunayake Thero

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the late Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero at the Udugama Sri Buddharakkitha Memorial Hall of the Asgiri Temple in Kandy last night (22).

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the Maha Sangha of the Asgiri Chapter.

Afterwards, President Dissanayake visited the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and engaged in a discussion with Venerable Nayake Thero.