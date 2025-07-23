President Dissanayake pays last respects to Asgiri Anunayake Thero

President Dissanayake pays last respects to Asgiri Anunayake Thero

July 23, 2025   10:11 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the late Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero at the Udugama Sri Buddharakkitha Memorial Hall of the Asgiri Temple in Kandy last night (22).

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the Maha Sangha of the Asgiri Chapter. 

Afterwards, President Dissanayake visited the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and engaged in a discussion with Venerable Nayake Thero.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)