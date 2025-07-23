16 students injured in school bus accident in Beligalla

16 students injured in school bus accident in Beligalla

July 23, 2025   10:56 am

A bus transporting school children veered off the road in the Beligalla area along the Beliatta–Weeraketiya road at around 7:30 a.m. this morning (July 23).

According to reports, the bus veered off the road and collided with an embankment before coming to a halt, said Ada Derana reporter.

Sixteen students sustained injuries in the accident and were initially admitted to the Beligalla Hospital. Several of them have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

As of now, a total of 13 children are still receiving medical care at the Beliatta, Beligalla, Tangalle, and Weeraketiya hospitals.

