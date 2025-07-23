Rohini Kaviratnes comments spark heated exchange in Parliament

Rohini Kaviratnes comments spark heated exchange in Parliament

July 23, 2025   11:34 am

A heated situation arose in Parliament due to Cretan comments made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Rohini Kaviratne, targeting the Speaker of the House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, while she was asking a supplementary question this morning (23).

The Speaker had stated in Parliament that MP Kaviratne had taken more than 4 minutes to ask the supplementary question.

However, the situation escalated when the MP replied saying, ‘please close your mouth and listen’, prompting heated exchanges between ruling party and opposition legislators in the chamber.

