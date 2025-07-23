No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor

No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor

July 23, 2025   12:59 pm

Neither the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) nor the government has taken any decision to impose restrictions on vehicle imports at present, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has clarified while responding to recent media reports.

The Governor made this statement during a press briefing held at the CBSL today (23), following the announcement of the Central Bank’s monetary policy statement.

When inquired by Ada Derana business correspondent regarding recent reports suggesting that the government and the Central Bank were contemplating on imposing restrictions on vehicle imports, Dr. Weerasinghe asserted that the market will remain open and the Central Bank has not paid any attention to restrict imports. 

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe stated that the government also has no such intention, and he is of the view that the Subject Minister has made a statement indicating that there would not be a change in the decision to open the market for vehicle imports. 

He further noted that, while there is currently no move to impose restrictions, the Central Bank is mindful of potential risks. 

“From a macroprudential standpoint, it continues to monitor the stability of the financial system and the borrowers’ capacity to repay loans. In this context, certain adjustments have been made,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)