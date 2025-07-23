Sri Lanka, Thailand discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and FTA Implementation

Sri Lanka, Thailand discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and FTA Implementation

July 23, 2025   01:21 pm

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Sri Lanka, Mr. Paitoon Mahapannaporn, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, on Tuesday (22) at the Parliamentary premises.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne highlighted the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand, with particular emphasis on the shared cultural and religious heritage through Buddhism, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement. 

The Speaker expressed his gratitude for the continued support extended by Thailand and noted that Sri Lanka is currently seeking to expand investment opportunities, especially in the fields of agriculture, industries and tourism.

Mr. Paitoon Mahapannaporn briefed the Speaker on upcoming activities planned under bilateral cooperation, including initiatives to strengthen people-to-people connections.

The Ambassador also expressed hope for the full implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Sri Lanka and Thailand, which would bring mutual benefits to both countries, the statement added.

The cordial discussions focused on further enhancing cooperation in key areas such as cultural exchange, tourism promotion, trade partnerships, and parliamentary collaboration, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.

