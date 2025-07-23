HC to consider Rajitha Senaratnes bail revision application on July 30

HC to consider Rajitha Senaratnes bail revision application on July 30

July 23, 2025   01:53 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking a revision of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court order refusing him bail, be taken up for consideration on July 30.

The petition was taken up today (23) before Colombo High Court Judge Indrika Kalingawansa.

During the hearing, the High Court Judge observed that she was unable to issue an order on the petition as a copy of the relevant Magistrate’s Court’s decision rejecting bail had not been submitted to the High Court.

Accordingly, the Judge instructed President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, who appeared on behalf of Rajitha Senaratne, to submit the relevant order before presenting facts pertaining to the petition.

Following this, further consideration of the petition was adjourned until July 30.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)