The Colombo High Court has ordered that the petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking a revision of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court order refusing him bail, be taken up for consideration on July 30.

The petition was taken up today (23) before Colombo High Court Judge Indrika Kalingawansa.

During the hearing, the High Court Judge observed that she was unable to issue an order on the petition as a copy of the relevant Magistrate’s Court’s decision rejecting bail had not been submitted to the High Court.

Accordingly, the Judge instructed President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, who appeared on behalf of Rajitha Senaratne, to submit the relevant order before presenting facts pertaining to the petition.

Following this, further consideration of the petition was adjourned until July 30.