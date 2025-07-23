Chief Justice underscores need for changes to laws amidst rising public concerns

Chief Justice Murdu Fernando has underscored the need for legal renewal amidst rising public concerns about the legal system in an evolving society.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) Legal Symposium 2025, Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, emphasized the importance of ethical integrity, constitutional values, and collaborative legal development in steering Sri Lanka towards a “Just Republic.”

This was the first Legal Symposium of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka held after the assumption of office by Rajeev Amarasuriya as the President of the Association.

In her keynote address, the Chief Justice urged the continued commitment from the BASL in advancing justice, describing the symposium as a gathering “united by a shared commitment for the advancement of justice in Sri Lanka or a ‘Just Republic’”.

Reflecting on the rising public concerns about the legal system, Chief Justice Murdu Fernando acknowledged the challenges posed by archaic or unresponsive laws. “Some speak up stemming from their fair share of disappointment, some talk to correct them, some to make a mockery of the legal system,” she said, underscoring the need for changes in an evolving society.

Chief Justice Murdu Fernando also emphasized that the law must begin with its “moral compass,” pointing to ethics as the foundation of justice. “Ethics are not a burden. It is the heartbeat of our profession. If we lose it, we lose the legitimacy of our very system which we tend to serve,” she said.

Commenting on the Constitution, the Chief Justice emphasized that the judiciary must not only defend the Constitution but also act as its active stewards. “If the Constitution is the beating heart of our country, then the citizens who are sheltered by it will be the blood that flows along its veins.”

Concluding her address, Chief Justice Murdu Fernando said, “This Legal Symposium will be a crucial step in ensuring this commitment. May it be more than a conversation but the start of a renewal. For justice denied anywhere diminishes justice everywhere.”