Doha-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; plane makes precautionary landing

Doha-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; plane makes precautionary landing

July 23, 2025   03:21 pm

A Doha-bound Air India Express flight from Calicut International Airport was forced to return on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, airport officials confirmed. The aircraft was carrying 188 passengers, including crew and pilots.

The plane landed safely back at the airport after a two-hour journey. Flight IX 375 took off from Calicut at around 9.07 am but made a return landing at 11.12 am due to a fault in the cabin air conditioning system.

“There was some technical issue in the aircraft’s cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing,” an airport official clarified. Passengers were safely deboarded upon return. According to the airline, engineers were working to either rectify the issue or provide a replacement aircraft. An Air India Express spokesperson said it was a “precautionary landing” and that an alternative flight would be arranged for the passengers by 1.30 pm. “Till then all arrangements, like food and water, have been made for the passengers at the airport,” the spokesperson added. 

No injuries or emergencies were reported.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)