Draft of National Media Policy unveiled

July 23, 2025   05:07 pm

The draft of the National Media Policy has been unveiled by the Ministry of Mass Media.

The policy has been drafted through a multi-stakeholder and consultative process.

The National Media Policy was drafted based on guidelines given by a 23-member steering committee which includes representatives from state agencies, the Editors’ Guild of Sri Lanka, Broadcaster’s Guild of Sri Lanka, Free Media Movement as well as media academics and other media specialists.

 

National Media Policy - Draft English by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

