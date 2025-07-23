Preethi Padman Surasena confirmed as next Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

The Constitutional Council has ratified President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s nomination of Supreme Court Justice Preethi Padman Surasena as the next Chief Justice of Sri Lanka.

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, one of the most senior justices in the Supreme Court was nominated by the President recently.

Accordingly, the Constitutional Council, which convened today, ratified the nomination.

Chief Justice Murdu Fernando is scheduled to retire on July 27, and a new Chief Justice is to be appointed to fill the vacancy shortly.