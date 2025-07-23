Ex-Batticaloa OIC held under PTA for concealing info linked to Easter attacks

July 23, 2025   05:30 pm

The Special Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that a former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Batticaloa Police is being detained and interrogated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with an investigation related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The CID informed court that he was taken into custody on suspicion of concealing sensitive information related to the killing of two police officers in Vavunathivu and the incident involving the discovery of explosives in Sainthamaruthu, misdirecting the investigation by making misleading notes, suppressing evidence, and failing to disclose critical information.

The CID further stated that the former OIC is currently being detained and questioned under a 72-hour detention order and, if necessary, they will seek court approval to extend the detention period for further questioning.

