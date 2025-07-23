Man arrested in Rajagiriya with Kush worth Rs. 12 Mn

An individual has been arrested with a stock of Kush cannabis valued at approximately Rs. 12 million in Rajagiriya.

According to the Sri Lanka Army, the stock of drugs was discovered during a raid conducted based on information received by the Army Intelligence Unit, in collaboration with officers from the Excise Special Operations Bureau in Battaramulla.

During the raid, approximately 2 kilograms of Kush drugs were seized, and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army stated.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Thalawathugoda. The Excise Special Operations Bureau is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.