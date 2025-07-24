Parliament to debate proposed education reforms

An adjournment debate on the proposed education reforms is scheduled to be held in Parliament today (24).

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9:30 a.m. while the debate is expected to take place until 5:30 p.m., according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which was due to be debated today, will not take place as scheduled.

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to debate the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill, on a future date.

The decision was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business, which convened earlier this week.