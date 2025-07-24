At least 20 injured elephants receiving treatment at present

At least 20 injured elephants are currently receiving treatment across the country, according to the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

According to the Department, most of the elephants receiving treatment have sustained leg injuries due to gunshot wounds and being caught in snares.

Accordingly, it is reported that eight elephants in the Anuradhapura wildlife zone, four in the Polonnaruwa wildlife zone, three in the Northwestern wildlife zone, and five in the Uva wildlife zone are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Ranjan Marasinghe stated that a request has been made to the Inspector General of Police to provide the necessary technical and other assistance to conduct investigations regarding three elephant deaths reported from the Digampathaha area.

Additionally, speaking at a media briefing held yesterday (23), representing the animal welfare community, Venerable Pagoda Janithawansa Thera stated that an organized group is responsible for the killings of elephants.