Two arrested with Ice worth Rs. 600,000 in Maligawatte

July 24, 2025   09:44 am

A male and a female have been arrested while transporting a stock of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine) drugs worth over Rs. 600,000 in a three-wheeler, police stated.

Police have seized 21.4 grams of ice in their possession along with Rs. 137,000 in cash, suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking.

According to police, the arrested woman is a relative of Dematagoda Chaminda, a notorious underworld leader and drug trafficker currently serving a death sentence at the Boossa Prison for the murder of former Member of Parliament Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

Based on a tip-off, police searched the three-wheeler parked in front of the Lak Hiru Sevana apartment complex in Maligawatte, where they discovered the drugs.

During questioning, the suspects had stated that the drugs belonged to Dematagoda Chaminda and had been brought from Borella.

The arrested man and woman, aged 35 and 48, are residents of Borella.

